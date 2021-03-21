API3 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.33 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, API3 has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $90.00 million and $16.33 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for about $6.50 or 0.00011299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00459764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00141528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00699695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00073946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.