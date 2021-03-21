APIX Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and $3.65 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIX has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

