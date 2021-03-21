Apollon Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Apollon token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $42,720.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollon Token Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 tokens. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Token Trading

