AppCoins (APPC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. AppCoins has a market cap of $30.59 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,373,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,373,412 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.