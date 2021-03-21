Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.