Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.