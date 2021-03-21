AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

ATR stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.12. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $94,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

