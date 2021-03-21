APY.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $38.89 million and $2.04 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00140333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00704620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,881,258 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars.

