APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Tops $12.67 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded up 12% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $510,718.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00461464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00138338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00712040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00073450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,195 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

