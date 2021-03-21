Aragon Market Cap Hits $285.79 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00012464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $285.79 million and approximately $55.54 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00642338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.