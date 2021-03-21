Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after acquiring an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,593,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,623,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

