Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,831 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Aramark worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 26.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. Aramark has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

