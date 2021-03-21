Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ARCH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 674,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,996. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

