Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE ADM opened at $56.83 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

