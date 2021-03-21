Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Achieves Market Cap of $8.62 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $365,500.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,610,927 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

