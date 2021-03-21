Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $553,034.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,610,927 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

