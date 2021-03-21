Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $285.22 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

