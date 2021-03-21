Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after acquiring an additional 621,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189,240 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,026. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $650.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

