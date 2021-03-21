ARMOR Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and $2.66 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00141670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00704860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

