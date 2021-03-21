Arweave (AR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.27 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $21.04 or 0.00036782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $702.63 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00050746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

