AS Roma Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $12.42 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for $10.18 or 0.00017740 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.