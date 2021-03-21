ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ASML by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $547.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $215.59 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

