Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400,506 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels makes up 2.6% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 3.47% of Aspen Aerogels worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,131. The stock has a market cap of $569.13 million, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.