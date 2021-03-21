Atheios Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Atheios has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $66,844.85 and $30.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.51 or 0.03111495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00341654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.65 or 0.00916022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00404220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00351762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00258413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020879 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,088,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,803,191 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.