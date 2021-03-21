Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $460,115.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00140333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00704620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.