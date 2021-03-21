AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,068,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of AT&T worth $1,324,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 73,685,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,571,121. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.