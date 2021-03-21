Auctus (AUC) Hits Market Cap of $8.68 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $8,665.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00644032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,635,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars.

