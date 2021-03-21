Audius Price Reaches $1.64 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Audius has a market capitalization of $196.21 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

