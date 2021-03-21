Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and $39.86 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00050950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00641404 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00024662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

