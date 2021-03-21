Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 7,397,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,729,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

