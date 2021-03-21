Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $261.50 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

