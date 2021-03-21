Autonio Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $19.79 million and $931,111.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,738,148 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

