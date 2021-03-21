AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 3.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.40% of AutoZone worth $107,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,612 shares of company stock worth $63,165,740. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,185.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,339.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,351.74.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

