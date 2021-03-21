Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) vs. ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Critical Review

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34% ICON Public 11.95% 21.42% 11.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and ICON Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 ICON Public 0 6 6 0 2.50

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. ICON Public has a consensus target price of $205.82, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than ICON Public.

Risk & Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICON Public has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and ICON Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 34.10 -$77.30 million N/A N/A ICON Public $2.81 billion 3.55 $373.99 million $6.88 27.03

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

ICON Public beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. Its clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

