Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.27 or 0.00055972 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and approximately $313.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00465200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00137616 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.00743884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,924,601 coins and its circulating supply is 127,758,566 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.