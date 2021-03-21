Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and approximately $350.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010441 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,921,577 coins and its circulating supply is 127,755,542 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

