Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

