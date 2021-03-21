Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

