AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.12% of AVROBIO worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AVROBIO by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of AVRO opened at $12.52 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

