Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AXLA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 138,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The stock has a market cap of $203.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 53.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axcella Health by 85.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

