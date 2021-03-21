Axe Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 60.9% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $577,829.37 and $89,310.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00702741 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 144.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 138.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

