Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00647896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

