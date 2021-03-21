Azuki Price Tops $1.66 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Azuki has a market cap of $15.50 million and $1.01 million worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki token can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 80.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,328,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,310,560 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.