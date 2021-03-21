Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,047 shares of company stock worth $21,675,577 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

ROST opened at $121.31 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

