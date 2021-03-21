Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

