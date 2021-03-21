Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.55 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

