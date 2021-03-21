Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 5,800 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $409.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.32. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.