Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 6,997 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

