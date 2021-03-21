Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 7,200 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 857.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.61. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

