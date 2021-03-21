Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $153.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

